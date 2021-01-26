NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Cut by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 24,519 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 0.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $174.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of -329.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $182.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

