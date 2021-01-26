Oak Street Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:OSH) Lock-Up Period To End on February 2nd

Oak Street Health’s (NYSE:OSH) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oak Street Health had issued 15,625,000 shares in its public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $328,125,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OSH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.10.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,148,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $6,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.