Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0613 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $92.00 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00084928 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001053 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016831 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00041206 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.91 or 0.00332713 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project

Oasis Network Coin Trading

Oasis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.