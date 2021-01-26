OAX Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One OAX token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $9.46 million and approximately $461,479.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OAX has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00070448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.91 or 0.00835193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.93 or 0.04301910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017490 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

