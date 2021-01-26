OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.41.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

