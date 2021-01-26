Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $239.06 million and $83.70 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001791 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.45 or 0.00849006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00051376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.96 or 0.04382204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017702 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ocean Protocol's official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

