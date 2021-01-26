Ocean Protocol Trading 14.8% Lower This Week (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $222.03 million and $105.77 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00070014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.71 or 0.00780525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,303.44 or 0.04191748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Ocean Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol's official website is oceanprotocol.com .

The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

