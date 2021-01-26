OceanEx Token (OCE) One Day Volume Hits $91,736.00

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $91,736.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OceanEx Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072275 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039013 BTC.

OceanEx Token Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OceanEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OceanEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.