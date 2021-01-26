Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 156,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.69 million and a PE ratio of -45.00.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.