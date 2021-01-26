OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Now Covered by ING Group

Equities researchers at ING Group assumed coverage on shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS OCINF opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. OCI has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

About OCI

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

