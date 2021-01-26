OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Now Covered by ING Group

Equities researchers at ING Group assumed coverage on shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS OCINF opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. OCI has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.
About OCI
