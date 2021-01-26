Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares were down 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 1,750,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 831,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,084,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 466,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 907,320 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 243,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 34.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,514 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

