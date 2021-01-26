ODEM (ODE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODEM has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $596.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ODEM Profile

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

