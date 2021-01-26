ODUWA Market Capitalization Tops $1.67 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.67 million and $11,286.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,216.80 or 1.00111147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00024137 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00036901 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ODUWA Token Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

