Offshift (XFT) Hits Market Cap of $3.61 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00006251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $199,966.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,115.45 or 0.99839444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00023256 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00027326 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000296 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

