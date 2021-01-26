OKB Hits 1-Day Volume of $146.28 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. OKB has a market capitalization of $334.60 million and approximately $146.28 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKB has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $5.58 or 0.00017363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00070909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.17 or 0.00831836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.21 or 0.04309772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017400 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

