OKCash (OK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $29,865.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $29,865.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,008.18 or 0.99785144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00023758 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00037793 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,798,723 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

