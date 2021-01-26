OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Saul Centers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 14.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 171,365 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Saul Centers by 111.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Saul Centers by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Saul Centers by 66.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE BFS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. 2,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $739.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

