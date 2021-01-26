OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.47. 167,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

