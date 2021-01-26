OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 254.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,140 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $61.81. 357,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,572. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

