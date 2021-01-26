OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 389.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $13.67 on Tuesday, hitting $296.45. The stock had a trading volume of 72,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,898. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.65 and its 200 day moving average is $247.63. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

