OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,639,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 505,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after buying an additional 88,249 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.16. The stock had a trading volume of 66,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

