OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Purchases 807 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.9% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $200.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

