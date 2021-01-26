OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.2% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $13,456,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,869,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 6.0% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

