OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,916 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 688,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 646,708 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,342,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,333,000 after acquiring an additional 443,287 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,031,000 after acquiring an additional 438,479 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 161,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,340. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

