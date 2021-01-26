OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,576 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.79. 33,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,508. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.97.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

