OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,143 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of CMC Materials worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 12.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP traded down $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.18. 7,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,218. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $174.99. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. Equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

CCMP has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.