Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.70

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.70 and traded as high as $15.64. Olympic Steel shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 31,902 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $167.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 61,258 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

