Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $3.99 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Omni has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $727,138.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00012432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00416511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,146 coins and its circulating supply is 562,830 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.