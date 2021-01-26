Omnitude (ECOM) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $40,593.29 and approximately $86,448.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omnitude has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.48 or 0.00841618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.09 or 0.04389557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017733 BTC.

About Omnitude

ECOM is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

