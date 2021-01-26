Omnitude Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $40,944.78 and approximately $82,183.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Omnitude

ECOM is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

