OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Down 12.8%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) shares traded down 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.10. 2,327,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,800,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.23.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,460,280 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 694,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 59,985 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 317,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 24,863 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 224.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 193,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

