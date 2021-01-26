Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Trading 6% Higher

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 2,495,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,826,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $226.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,041,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

