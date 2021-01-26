Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) versus Interpharm (OTCMKTS:IPAH) Financial Contrast

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Interpharm (OTCMKTS:IPAH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oncternal Therapeutics and Interpharm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Interpharm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than Interpharm.

Profitability

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and Interpharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics -746.10% -150.58% -91.87% Interpharm N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and Interpharm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics $2.42 million 96.73 -$34.19 million ($1.56) -3.85 Interpharm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interpharm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oncternal Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpharm has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of Interpharm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Interpharm beats Oncternal Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer. It also develops TK-216, a small-molecule that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation specific family of oncoproteins, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with Ewing sarcoma and in combination with vincristine chemotherapy. In addition, the company develops a chimeric antigen receptor-T product candidate that targets ROR1, which is in preclinical development for treating hematologic cancers and solid tumors. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a research and development collaboration with Karolinska Institutet to advance novel ROR1-targeting cell therapies focused on CAR-T cells and CAR-NK cells. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Interpharm

Interpharm Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on July 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

