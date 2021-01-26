One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. One Stop Systems reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.32 million, a P/E ratio of 96.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $5.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.43% of One Stop Systems worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

