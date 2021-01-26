OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.19 million. On average, analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

