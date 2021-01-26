ONEOK (OKE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) in the last few weeks:

1/26/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $41.00.

1/20/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ONEOK is poised to benefit from the rising volumes in its pipelines as producers resumed production. With a gradual ramp-up in output, the utility is poised to benefit from long-term fee-based commitments. Also, it reduced its 2020 CAPEX and made cost-saving efforts to offset the effects of the pandemic. The buyout of ONEOK Partners gives it a distinct competitive edge. Moreover, shares of ONEOK have outperformed the industry in the past six months. While the company's operations are subject to strict regulations and intense competition in midstream energy services, recent expansion efforts will likely position it well in the high-production region and contribute to its future earnings. Also, it does not own all the land on which its pipelines are located, which heightens its risks of incurring higher expenses to maintain necessary land use.”

12/11/2020 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – ONEOK is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – ONEOK is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,790. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

