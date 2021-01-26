Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to $92.00 at CIBC

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $81.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ONEXF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Onex from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Onex from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. Onex has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $65.95.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

