OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Trading Up 7.4%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 2,027,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,167,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OPGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of OpGen from $5.00 to $5.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $55.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a negative net margin of 586.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OpGen, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

