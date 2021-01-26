Oppenheimer Increases NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $40.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NCR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $574,156,000 after acquiring an additional 674,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,619,000 after acquiring an additional 390,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NCR by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,281,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,248 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NCR by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,814,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,591,000 after acquiring an additional 913,020 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NCR by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,420,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,761,000 after acquiring an additional 269,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

