OptiToken (OPTI) Price Hits $0.0052

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One OptiToken token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptiToken has a market cap of $152,505.30 and approximately $403.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OptiToken has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00051382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00129413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00278562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00036702 BTC.

OptiToken Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,037,472 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,599,545 tokens. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io

OptiToken Token Trading

OptiToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using US dollars.

