Opus (OPT) One Day Volume Tops $922.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 63.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Opus token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a total market cap of $114,356.03 and $922.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 64.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00071424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.87 or 0.00854954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.63 or 0.04399619 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017545 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.