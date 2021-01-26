Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.6% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500,649. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.