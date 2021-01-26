Orchid Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.53 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $104.53 million and $15.35 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00070237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.07 or 0.00806485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00048278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.75 or 0.04195645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.