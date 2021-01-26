Origo Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Origo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $436,606.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00848878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.86 or 0.04375729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017715 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo's total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo's official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

Origo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

