Origo (OGO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $457,012.00

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. Origo has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $457,012.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00070237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.07 or 0.00806485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00048278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.75 or 0.04195645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017429 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

Origo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.