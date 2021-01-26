Ormeus Cash Achieves Market Cap of $2.49 Million (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $1,929.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00413258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars.

