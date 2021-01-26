OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $48.59. 266,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 205,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIDS. TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $950.18 million, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,322.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,204.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $894,563. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 216.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1,625.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

