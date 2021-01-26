OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (ETR:OSR) Trading Down 0.7%

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (ETR:OSR)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €51.62 ($60.73) and last traded at €51.62 ($60.73). Approximately 78,380 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.00 ($61.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is €52.16 and its 200-day moving average is €48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.63.

About OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

