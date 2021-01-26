OST Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.89 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. OST has a total market capitalization of $12.13 million and $1.89 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00070680 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00845664 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007006 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051311 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.17 or 0.04534165 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015571 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017555 BTC.
OST Token Profile
Buying and Selling OST
OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.
