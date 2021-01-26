OST Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.89 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. OST has a total market capitalization of $12.13 million and $1.89 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00845664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.17 or 0.04534165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017555 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.