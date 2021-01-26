Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

